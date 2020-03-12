Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donn SPEGAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPEGAL, Donn A. U.S. Air Force Colonel (Ret.), 92, passed away March 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Norma of 68 years, as well as two children, two grandchildren and three great-grandchil- dren. Donn was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club since 1980. He was an avid cruising sailor as well as a glider and small aircraft pilot. Donn served in the USAF for 28 years as an aviation navigator, including a tour in Vietnam. Donn had a great sense of humor and outgoing nature. With a degree in music from the University of Akron, Ohio, Donn sang in numerous choirs and operas throughout his life, including 15 years with the Master Chorale. The family plans to have a private service in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Master Chorale or the Florida Orchestra are requested.

