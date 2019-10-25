Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna BAILEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BAILEY, Donna Gene 100, of St. Petersburg, Florida, entered into eternal rest October 21, 2019. Donna Gene was born in Okmul-gee, Oklahoma on January 9, 1919. She enjoyed ballet, tap dancing, listening to Frank Sinatra on her record player, and was a devout Catholic with a devotion to The Holy Rosary. She graduated with her Master's Degree at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas and worked as a special education teacher. Donna Gene was the loving mother to 13 children. She is survived by her children Donald, Linda, Annette, Robert, Diana, Mark, Elizabeth, and by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchidren. Donna Gene was preceded in death by her children, LaMarr, William, John, April Mae, Michael, and Patricia Ann. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, October 26 at St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church. Burial will immediately follow the Mass at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

