DUBA, Donna J. 69, of Lithia, Florida, entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was a devoted daughter, sister, niece, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend, and leaves behind many loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest and never settling until they reach their dreams, as so she taught us. Donna was born September 30, 1951 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Calinst and Carmella Severine. She was a 1969 graduate of Canon McMillan High School. After many years of passionate training and hard work, she earned her way up the corporate ladder, achieving the title of Director of Human Resources for more than a few esteemed hotels. Donna's pride was in her work, but more importantly in the associates she mentored and trained. She recently retired in 2018 to devote her attention to spending time with her family. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Donna, she loved a quiet evening at home watching television, or spending time with family and friends cheering on her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities, and her pleasant, personified personality was contagious to everyone she met, whether it was a personal or professional relationship. Donna leaves behind her loving and devoted daughter, Meredith Ferrone; loving son-in-law whom she referred to as "son," Dimitri Ferrone; and her three incredible grandchildren, Audrey Carmella Ferrone, Derek Joseph Ferrone, and Ryan Anthony Ferrone. Surviving her in addition, are her aunt, Altabella Severine; uncle, John Harker, and countless cousins and friends. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents are sister, Patricia Jacanin; uncle, John Severine; and aunt, Theresa Harker. Affectionately referred to as Donna Jean; Aunt Donna, DD, or simply Mom, she will be sadly missed by all who shared her life. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. www.HillsboroMemorial.com