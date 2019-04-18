Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Fay CITEK. View Sign

87, passed into the Good Lord's hands April 14, 2019. Donna was born in Brewster, NY August 28, 1931. She was a patriotic member of the Greatest Generation. Donna relocated from Syracuse, NY, to Seminole, Florida, in March of 1974. Donna was Catholic, a wife, and mother to six children, and homemaker most of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Paul Citek; and her son, Roger Frank Citek. Donna is survived by sons, Paul W. Citek, Timothy J. Citek, and Andrew H. Citek; and daughters, Wendy L. Chrissley and Patricia J. Wells. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A gathering and celebration of Donna's life will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 2 pm at Lewis W. Mohn Funeral Home, located at 9700 Seminole Blvd., Seminole Florida 33772.

