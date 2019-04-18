CITEK, Donna Fay
|
87, passed into the Good Lord's hands April 14, 2019. Donna was born in Brewster, NY August 28, 1931. She was a patriotic member of the Greatest Generation. Donna relocated from Syracuse, NY, to Seminole, Florida, in March of 1974. Donna was Catholic, a wife, and mother to six children, and homemaker most of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Paul Citek; and her son, Roger Frank Citek. Donna is survived by sons, Paul W. Citek, Timothy J. Citek, and Andrew H. Citek; and daughters, Wendy L. Chrissley and Patricia J. Wells. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A gathering and celebration of Donna's life will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 2 pm at Lewis W. Mohn Funeral Home, located at 9700 Seminole Blvd., Seminole Florida 33772.
Mohn Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Seminole
9700 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3481
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019