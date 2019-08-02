Donna FIGY

Obituary
FIGY, Donna Lucille 85, of Tampa, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Donna was born August 27, 1933 in Riga, MI. A member of Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Temple Terrace, FL and she had a special interest in Metropolitan Ministries. Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, Norman Figy, and other family members. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11 am, at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 Druid Hills Road, Tampa. www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019
