TOZOUR, Donna Fletcher
of St. Petersburg died April 27, 2019 at home. Born in Vinton, IA, she came to St. Petersburg in 1971 from Millville, NJ. She was a graduate of Lincoln High and Gale School of business in Minneapolis. She retired from AAA Auto Club South in 1999. She was a member of Palm Lake Christian Church, American Legion Post 273, St. Petersburg Elks Lodge 1224, the Red Hattitudes and was also a volunteer for Hospice. She was an international traveler, an avid bicyclist and gardener. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack and brother, Keith Fletcher. She is survived by Teri McCafferty of Millville, NJ, Lisa Winkle (Paul) of St. Petersburg; six grandchildren; one step grandson; six great-grandchildren and a companion, Richard Como. There will be a visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am and funeral service starting at 11:30 am; both at Palm Lake Christian Church, 5401 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710 with burial to follow at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice online at suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/. Visit the online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2019