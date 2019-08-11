HORTON, Donna (Alberg-Mincey) 83, died Thursday Aug. 8, 2019 in Largo, Florida following a stroke. Born in Newport, Kentucky Sept. 2, 1935, she moved to Florida in the 1970s. She earned several degrees including a Master's Degree in Music Education and taught at several schools. She was a contributing writer for the St. Petersburg Times and most recently a Technical Writer for Honeywell in Clearwater, Florida where she retired in 1999. She is much loved and missed by her husband of nearly thirty-four years, William M. Horton. She is also survived by her daughters, Stephanie Widlits (Chuck) of Pinellas Park, Florida, Jenee Alberg of New York City, Nicole Pound (Richard) of London, England; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. Funeral mass will be at 11 am Tuesday, Aug. 20, a St. Patrick Catholic Church, Largo, FL. Committal service to follow at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, Largo, FL. Our loving Donna can be memorialized by donation to the . Please visit www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com to leave condolences for the family. Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019