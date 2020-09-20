SCOCA, Donna J. Leslie 65, of Tampa, entered peacefully into eternal life Saturday, September 12, 2020 of natural causes at LifePath Hospice. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Scoca and the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Webb) Leslie. Donna is survived by her three boys, Jason (Cara) Scoca of Land O Lakes, Chad (Tiffany) Scoca of Fresno, California, and Robert (Bermarie) Scoca of Spring Hill. She is the beloved grandmother of Radniel and Naythan Scoca. Donna is also survived by her brother, Scott (Marybeth) Leslie of Ballston Spa, New York and sister, Sindee (Dave) Mahoney of Indianola, Washington. Donna is also survived by several nephews and nieces. Those who wish, may make donations in memory of Donna J. Scoca to the American Nurses Association.



