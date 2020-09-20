1/
Donna J. SCOCA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOCA, Donna J. Leslie 65, of Tampa, entered peacefully into eternal life Saturday, September 12, 2020 of natural causes at LifePath Hospice. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Scoca and the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Webb) Leslie. Donna is survived by her three boys, Jason (Cara) Scoca of Land O Lakes, Chad (Tiffany) Scoca of Fresno, California, and Robert (Bermarie) Scoca of Spring Hill. She is the beloved grandmother of Radniel and Naythan Scoca. Donna is also survived by her brother, Scott (Marybeth) Leslie of Ballston Spa, New York and sister, Sindee (Dave) Mahoney of Indianola, Washington. Donna is also survived by several nephews and nieces. Those who wish, may make donations in memory of Donna J. Scoca to the American Nurses Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved