Donna L. HEIL

Guest Book
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
5th Avenue Baptist Church
Obituary
HEIL, Donna L.

73, of St. Petersburg, went home to her Heavenly Father on June 28, 2019. She was a 1964 graduate of SPHS. She was a hairdresser by trade for over 50 years. She was the owner/operator at Alpha & Omega Hair Studios for the past 29 years. She is survived by husband, Werner Heil; daughter, Dr. Alysen Heil; brother, Oren W. Paulsen Jr.; sisters, Linda Holbrook and Marie Angel; two nieces and three nephews. A celebration of life on August 3 at 5th Avenue Baptist Church at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.tgh.org/make-gift, under Cardiology Research in memory of Donna Heil.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 14 to July 28, 2019
