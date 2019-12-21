Donna LIEBERGALL

Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL
34655
(727)-376-7824
Obituary
LIEBERGALL, Donna Marsha passed Dec. 19, 2019. Born to Julia and David Olanow of Buffalo, NY on Dec. 18, 1946. She was a retired Speech and Language Pathologist. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; son, Scott; daughter, Rachel; son-in-law, Christopher Hermann; and grandchildren, Alyssa, and Ryan. Graveside services at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 10:30 am, Dec. 22, 2019. The home will be open to visitors after the service and Dec. 23, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
