GRAUS, Donna M.



83, of Largo, mother of three sons and Mimi to four grandchildren went peacefully to be with the Lord June 21, 2019. Born in Minnesota, she came to Florida in 1976. She worked for the state of Florida for 20 years before retiring. She is survived by her three sons, David and wife Kathy of Largo, Scott of Sarasota, Mike and wife Donna of Kenneth City; four grandchildren, Dallas, Alison, Natalie, and John all of Florida. You are loved and will be greatly missed. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Suncoast Hospice.

