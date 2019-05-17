JUBERT-PEAYS, Donna M.
65, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed at home May 15, 2019. She was born in Buffalo, NY on April 20, 1954, the daughter of Joseph and Priscilla (Lovejoy) Jubert, Sr. Donna had a distinguished career as a pediatric nurse for over 40 years. She was a fitness enthusiast and for many years was a member of the Pink Dragon Ladies Dragon Boat Team. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth F. Peays Sr.; stepchildren, Kenneth Peays Jr. and Loreen T. Peays; and two step-grandchildren, her siblings, Dennis (Darlene) Jubert, Kathy (Tom) Bonsie, Candice (Alan) Rock, Jeffery Jubert, Cynthia (Mark) Connelly, Jim (Julie) Jubert, Mary (Gene) Shaver and Tom (Joy) Jubert, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Joseph Jubert, Jr. and Brian Jubert. Visitation will be Friday, May 17 from 4-7 pm at Brett Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 11 am, Saturday, May 18 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice or the Ovarian . On line guestbook at:
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019