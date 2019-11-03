|
89, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed on October 27, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her husband, children, and sister. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Roscoe Carl Barnes and Lula June Barnes (Patterson). Donna was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin. Donna is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald R. Shaffer; sons, Mark, Kevin, Mitch, and Andy; daughter, Susan; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Cathy. She was predeceased by her son, Scott. Donna is remembered as being a great example of her life-long belief, "Always be kind to others." In lieu of flowers, Donna requested donations be made to Suncoast Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m., at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Dunedin Chapel.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019