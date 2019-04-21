SAWYER, Donna Mae
Mrs. Sawyer of Weeki Wachee passed away on April 18, 2019 with family at her side. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob; sons, David and Dan; daughter, Carla. She was the proud grandmother of six. Born and raised in Wyoming, she married and raised her family in New Jersey, and retired to the area of Spring Hill, FL. Memorial services will be held at Pinecrest Funeral Chapel on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 12-1 pm and the Service will be at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019