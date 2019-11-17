|
|
90, died on October 26, 2019. She was born and spent her early years in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of Anna Lillian Ritchie Roberts and LeRoy Amos Roberts. After graduating from Pontiac Senior High, she attended Western Michigan College (now Western Michigan University) and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work. In 1981 Donna completed her Master of Arts degree in Adult Education at the University of Oklahoma and continued to teach at every opportunity. On June 17, 1951 Donna and Howard Herbert Smith were married in Kanley Chapel at Western Michigan College. This was the beginning of their 30-year United States Air Force life. From a Second Lieutenant's wife to a Colonel's wife, their lives had many rewarding experiences; two very important ones were having and raising their children, David and Leslie. Traveling, living, and teaching across the continental United States, Hawaii, Europe, and Saudi Arabia made life very interesting and fulfilling. After retiring in 1984, they moved to Largo where Donna continued to teach and serve for many years as a volunteer at Heritage Village historical park in Largo. Donna is survived by her husband of 68 years and their children, David Robert Smith of Seattle, WA and Leslie Jean Ingle of Midwest City, Oklahoma, three grandchildren, Mark, Matthew and Michael Smith and two great-grandchildren, Anastasia and Aubry Smith. Donna will be greatly missed by her loving family.
Serenity Funeral Home serenity funeralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019