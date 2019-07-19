Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie SUMLIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUMLIN, Donna Marie



passed June 17, 2019. She was born in England, September 25, 1960. Donna is now in heaven with her father, Guy Sumlin, along with friends and family whom have left us all too soon. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Sumlin; sisters, Deb, Michelle; and brother, Warren. Along with her well loved nephews, Mathew and Dustin; and her loving niece, Lauren. Donna always lived life from the front row, never settling for second best. She was ambitious and always achieved her dreams. She would always make others smile and was generous beyond belief. Donna had very successful career in sports marketing, including St. Pete Grand Prix, Texas World Speedway, and the Huston Astros. We ask Donna's friends and family to please join us celebrating her life, July 27, between 2-4 pm, at the Amvets, 14540 Black Lake Road, Odessa, FL 33556.

