MAXLOW, Donna 72, of Pinellas Park, passed away February 16, 2020. Donna was born in Huntington, New York December 25, 1947. Her parents, Angelo and Enid Mugavero received a special blessing on that Christmas day and she was a daddy's girl right from the start. On April 1, 1967 she married the love of her life, Bob Maxlow, who was by her side in her final moments, as he was with her throughout their 52 years of marriage. She worked at the Harbor House, Leverocks, and Fish House Restaurants and for the Tampa Bay Times in the Circulation Department. Donna was the mother of four and a mom to many. If you needed help, she was the person to be there to give a hug or put a roof over your head. Her heart was her greatest asset. She is survived by her husband, Bob; brothers, Steve, Phil, and Mark Mugavero; children, Robert, Shannon, Richard, and Michael (Kari); grandchildren, Savanah (Matt) and Samantha Philpot, Winter, RJ, Austin, Michael II, and Summer Maxlow; great-grandchildren, Jaden Humphrey and Hailey Jenks and the many strays she took under her wing. Waiting to greet her as she makes her journey through the heavens to be cradled in God's loving embrace are her parents, Angelo and Enid, mother-in-law, Rachael and nieces, Christy and Candice. Service at Taylor Family Funeral Home February 29, 2020 from 2-4 pm. Celebration of Life gathering immediately after service at Post 4364, located at 5773 62nd St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. www.taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020