MILLER, Donna Vee was born August 2, 1944 in Abilene, TX and passed away suddenly Nov. 27, 2019. She is survived by her wife of 35 years, Sue Morris; her sister, Elaine Snead; sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie Ann and Jimmy Stokes; several cousins; nieces; nephews; and lifelong friends; along with her canine darlings, escpecially Cesca. Donna's career began in the late 1960s in Cape Canaveral. She loved telling stories of being in the space program and making friends with the astronauts of that era. After leaving the Cape, she began a 35 year career with GTE and Verizon. Donna accomplished many firsts for a woman within her industry. She loved her hobbies of gardening, canning, and beer and wine making. Many said Donna was a wonderful, special, and loved lady. Indeed she was, and will be sorely missed by us all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers research are appreciated.

