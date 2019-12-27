NOTO, Donna F. of Largo, FL, passed away at home on Dec. 11, 2019 with her family at her side after a battle with cancer. Donna attended the First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks (FBCIR) where she and her husband were actively involved with their Connection Group. Donna is survived by her husband, Philip; mother, Grace Rochester; daughters, Nicole Gaston (Matt) and Erin Noto; sons, Philip J. Noto (Beth), Michael Noto (Rachel), and Christopher Noto. Donna was a special Mimi to her nine grandchildren, Jacob, Joel, Addy, Josiah, and Libby Gaston, and Kate, Fletcher, Margaret Anne, and Emma Noto; and is also survived by her life-long friend, Jackie Beal. A Memorial for Donna will be held on Jan. 4, 2020 in the FBCIR Chapel. The family will receive visitors at 10 am, with the service to begin at 11 am, and inurnment to follow at the FBCIR Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FBCIR Children's Center (via their website).

