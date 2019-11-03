|
SHAFFER, Donna M. (Barnes) 89, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed October 27, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her husband, children, and sister. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Roscoe Carl Barnes and Lula June Barnes (Patterson). Donna was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin. Donna is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald R. Shaffer; sons, Mark, Kevin, Mitch, Andy; daughter, Susan; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Cathy. She was predeceased by her son, Scott. Donna is remembered as being a great example of her lifelong belief, "Always be kind to others." In lieu of flowers, Donna requested donations be made to Suncoast Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16, 11 am, at: Moss Feaster Funeral Home Dunedin Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019