Donna SHEVITZ

SHEVITZ, Donna 71, of St. Petersburg, passed away after a seven month battle with cancer on July 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born and raised in Tampa, she moved to New York City at 19 to become a flight attendant for TWA. Donna was an avid traveler and became one of the first Americans to visit China when it reopened to tourists in the late 1970s. In her youth and until the end she was a strong advocate for social justice attending anti war marches and the Women's March annually. However, her most defining trait was her kindness to others. Donna never met a stranger and she always had a smile on her face. You could always find her lending someone a helping hand or reminding her family to be nice to everyone they meet. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her loved and admired her. She was not only the best mother and grandmother but a truly special woman. She will be missed by so many, but her memories and kindness will always live on in each of us. She will be sorely missed and survived by her daughter, Lindsey; her husband, Jeremy; and their two children, Madelynn and Max; her son, Joshua; her daughter, Samantha and her husband, Brian; her former husband, Ed; and her beloved pets, Myrtle and Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to NAMI Pinellas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store