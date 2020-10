SLOAN, Donna D. Passed away Oct. 9, 2020. She was born in Ithaca, NY and moved to the area in 1974. She had a long career in banking and at Publix. She loved to travel, especially cruising. She is survived by her daughter; son; grandchildren; and her fur baby, Bella. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo.



