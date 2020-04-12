Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, Donna Louise (Pierce) donned her angel wings and went home to her Lord and Savior Good Friday, April 10, 2020, from the arms of her loving husband and surrounded by family in person and in spirit. Born in Cambridge, Ohio September 22, 1929, Donna was the firstborn daughter of Harold and Hazel (Proctor) Pierce. A child of the Great Depression, Donna grew up learning how to do more with less. Throughout her formative years, her mother was her creative mentor and her father taught her the value of a penny and self-sufficiency. When Donna was nine years old, she ecstatically welcomed a baby sister, Sandra, who was a Godsend to her as sister and friend, and in these last trying years health-wise, a source of cherished memories and laughter. Following early marriages, Donna met and married the love of her life, Bob, in 1965. They enjoyed almost 55 cherished years together, exploring the culture, cuisine, and traditions of countries in Southeast Asia and Europe, before finally settling into their forever home in St. Petersburg, beautifully decorated from their travels. It was during their time in Ramstein, Germany where Donna's God-given artistic talent took form. Her first charcoal sketch became her first oil painting Rembrandt's "Man with the Golden Helmet." This launched many years of artistic studies, seminars, and accomplishments, including teaching oil and watercolor art classes, wedding cake decorating, Quilling, Pergamon, and so much, much more. Donna's faith journey was core to her life. She valued the fellowship, the learning, and the love and support of her church family at Northside Church of Christ in St. Petersburg, most particularly during the tragic loss of her only son, Robert, and later through the several medical challenges she faced. Left to honor her memory are Donna's husband, Bob; her children, Deborah (Roy) Buol of Dubuque, Iowa; Cynthia (Doug) Elkins of St. Petersburg, FL; and Kimberly (Kurt) Kraus of Parrish, FL; her grandchildren, Shane (Andrea) Besler of Dubuque and their children Keaton, Ambrielle, and Alyse; Shanda (Eric) Munson of Dubuque and their children Solen and Soraya; Aaron (Ashley) Wieloszynski of Lake Mary, FL and their children Michael, Noah and due soon, Baby Sarah; Derek Wieloszynski of Orlando and his children Melissa, Jasmin, and Lillian; Jason (Lorraina) Wieloszynski of Mineola and their children Kyree, Daisy, Heidi and Juno; Zane and Luke Kraus of Parrish; bonus grandchildren, Casey (April) Buol of Dubuque and their children Carter and Aubrina; sibling, Sandra (Don) Thatcher of Cambridge, Ohio, many treasured nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law and her beloved Boston Terriers, Ginger and Cocoa. Preceding Donna in death were her son, Robert, her parents and parents-in-law and many brothers and sisters-in-law. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family extends its love and sincere appreciation to Reda with Home Instead, Donna's "favorite girl" as she liked to call her, for her quality, compassionate, loving care."Donna/Sis/Mom/Grandma/GiGiyou taught us about lifeunconditional love, trust, the value of humor, forgiveness, the arts, courage, perseverance, God. We will try to live up to your example and will keep you not only in our hearts, but continually share all of our happy memories of you until we are once again together. May God bless and keep you in the palm of His hand."

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020

