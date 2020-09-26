Donna WARD

WARD, Donna M. of Sun City Center, FL passed away Sept. 9, 2020 at her home. Donna was born in South Milwaukee, WI to Ralph and Catherine (Look) Koss. She is survived by her brother, Don; sister-in-law, Kay; and aunt, Mary Look. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends with whom she shared many fun, loving, and crazy times. Former spouse, Peter Ward, passed away in 2015. No services to be held. Prayers are appreciated.



