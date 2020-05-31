Donna White
WHITE, Donna Annette passed away on May 7, 2020 at 80 years old. Donna was born in Kittaning, PA to Geraldine Hayes and Willard "Bucky" Hayes, the second of three children and moved to Treasure Island, FL in 1974 where she spent 31 years as a drama teacher at Gibbs High School. Donna is survived by her sons, Chad White (Melissa Miller) and Shane White (Hiromi White); and grandchildren, Zen and Mary Jane White of Hawaii; her brother, Robert Hayes; and her sister, Karen Emmings. Complete obit at: www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
