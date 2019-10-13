WILLIAMS, Donna D. "Betty" (Davenport) 84, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Northside Hospital. She was born on April 7, 1935 in Kentucky to Lawrence and Bessie (Richardson) Davenport along with seven brothers and sisters. Donna is survived by her two daughters, Vickie Combs and Debi O'Hair; her three grandsons, Casey Combs, Jordan Combs, and Shane O'Hair; and many nieces in Ohio and Virgina. There will be no services as to honor Donna's last wishes. Donna was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. E. James Reese Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019