VOELKER, Donrue Wever



passed away peacefully February 19, 2019 after spending nearly all of her 88 years in Pinellas County. She made her own success, first as a Journalism graduate from the University of Florida and then as a U.S. Marine Corps Captain, where she served her country in the 1950's. After retiring from the Marines, Donrue went on to enjoy a rewarding career in real estate. She was elected President of the Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club Condominium One for 10 years, where she was a member, resident, and avid tennis player. When she was not cheering on her beloved Florida Gators in Gainesville, you could find her rooting for her other love - the New York Yankees. Her surviving family, friends, and colleagues will sorely miss her. Her loving and generous spirit lives on in all those who knew her. Services are scheduled with USMC military honors at Bay Pines National Cemetery Friday, March 15, at 9:30 am. Visit





15381 Roosevelt Blvd

Clearwater , FL 33760

