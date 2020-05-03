Dora Gilbreath
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILBREATH, Dora (Fernandez) 92, of Tampa, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home April 26, 2020. A retired nurse from St Joseph's Hospital, she was always supportive, busy doing for others. She was the beloved wife of James Vernon Gilbreath and loving mother of six children and more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving children are Jimmy and wife, Michelle; Betty and husband, Curtis; Dennis; Warren and wife, Annette; and Carol and husband, Bob. One predeceased son, Allan, passed in 1963 of Leukemia at the age of seven. She is survived by her younger brother, Robert Fernandez and his wife, Mary Ann; and had six predeceased siblings, Connie, Joe, Virginia, Ondina, Dinora, and Eloy. A Celebration of Life Service is to be held at Calvary Community Church, 4811 George Rd., Tampa, FL 33634 at a future date to be determined. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: Leukemia And Lymphoma Society www.lls.org. Loyless Funeral Home LoylessFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Loyless Funeral Home
19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2
Tampa, FL 33647
(813) 280-0040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved