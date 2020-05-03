GILBREATH, Dora (Fernandez) 92, of Tampa, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home April 26, 2020. A retired nurse from St Joseph's Hospital, she was always supportive, busy doing for others. She was the beloved wife of James Vernon Gilbreath and loving mother of six children and more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving children are Jimmy and wife, Michelle; Betty and husband, Curtis; Dennis; Warren and wife, Annette; and Carol and husband, Bob. One predeceased son, Allan, passed in 1963 of Leukemia at the age of seven. She is survived by her younger brother, Robert Fernandez and his wife, Mary Ann; and had six predeceased siblings, Connie, Joe, Virginia, Ondina, Dinora, and Eloy. A Celebration of Life Service is to be held at Calvary Community Church, 4811 George Rd., Tampa, FL 33634 at a future date to be determined. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: Leukemia And Lymphoma Society www.lls.org. Loyless Funeral Home LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.