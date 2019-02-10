LOEFFLER, Dora
79, was welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father January 30, 2019. She is survived by her loving children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends to celebrate her life at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation 10-11 am with Memorial Service to follow.
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
(727) 376-7824
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019