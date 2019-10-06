Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, Dora Faye (Thomas) of Riceville, TN, peacefully transitioned to her new home with the Lord on September 14, 2019. Born in DeFuniak Springs, FL to the Rev. and Mrs. Jessie E Thomas, she was known as Faye to friends. Faye devoted all her 93 years to God and her family. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 43 years, Cosmo; sons, Jesse and William; and siblings, Walter and Luverne. Survivors include daughter, Retha (Rob); grandchildren, Travis (Melissa), Robert (Virginia), Amy, Amanda, Tara; five great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Faye was a charter member of Aldersgate UMC in Seminole. She was involved in the Stephen ministry, a Sunday School teacher, a choir member and the Serendipity Circle and as well as a church historian. Faye also worked 35 years at the church's pre-school in various roles. After moving to Trinity, FL with Retha's family, she was active in Hope UMC. The family welcomes you to celebrate Faye's life Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Aldersgate UMC, 9530 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL 33777. Visitation, 2 pm and service at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Aldersgate UMC or Kindred Hospice of Cleveland, TN.

