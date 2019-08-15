Send Flowers Obituary

FARRELL, Dorcy Ann 72, of Tampa, FL passed away August 6, 2019. She was born January 23, 1947 in Johnson City, NY to the late John and Lena Tash-Cahorshak. She retired from IBM as a Program Manager and relocated to Tampa, FL in 1988 from Kingston, NY. Dorcy enjoyed crafting, spending time with her family, traveling, riding her motorcycle, Tampa Bay sports, and her birds. She is survived by her husband, Frank; stepsons, Timothy Farrell (Lisa) and Jeffrey Farrell (Kristi); twin sister, Roxy Cahorshak; brother, John Cahorshak (Dottie); grandchildren, Larissa, Joseph, Connor, and Baylor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Saturday, August 17, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 5124 Gateway Dr., Tampa, FL 33615.

