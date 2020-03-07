UZUANIS, Doreene P. 86, of Brooksville, FL passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Doreene was born June 5, 1933 in Austin, MN. She came to Brooksville 21 years ago from Richland Center, WI where Doreene and her husband owned a travel agency. She was an avid volunteer for Hospice and Oak Hill Hospital; they both filled her heart, as she was such a caring and giving person. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Uzuanis; son, David Clark; sisters, Karen Miles and Shirley Miller. She is survived by her son, Steven Clark (Carol); daughters, Paula Gaustad and Lisa Eielson (Ben); grandchildren, Jakob Gaustad (Brianna), David Gaustad and Bertram Melix; brothers, Ken and John Allen; sisters, Judie LaMotte, Pat Hove, Barbara Barfield (Herman). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to give to your local Hospice. Merritt FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020