Doretha BRADY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doretha BRADY.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View Map
Wake
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church
955 20th St. S.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BRADY, Doretha 81, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on March 8, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Brady and David Brady (Jackie); three daughters Beverly Lunan-Thomas (Patrick), Adrienne Brady-Blake (James), and Evelyn Brady; her nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday 3-8 pm, with a wake, 6-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Saturday March 21, 11 am, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.