BRADY, Doretha 81, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on March 8, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Brady and David Brady (Jackie); three daughters Beverly Lunan-Thomas (Patrick), Adrienne Brady-Blake (James), and Evelyn Brady; her nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday 3-8 pm, with a wake, 6-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Saturday March 21, 11 am, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020