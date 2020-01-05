GOODWIN, Doria A. 96, a 33-year resident of St. Petersburg, Florida died of complications from a fall on Jan. 1, 2020. The former resident of New Bedford and Mattapoisett, Massachusetts is remembered as energetic and good-natured right to the end. Sewing and needlework were her passion. She is survived by four children, two stepchildren, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Monday, January 6 in the club house at Village Green community.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020