LEVY, Sigmund Vincent Dorian died May 4, 2020. Dorian moved to St. Petersburg in 1976 and was the business owner of Haines Road Appliance and Dorian Levy Painting. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his children, Dorian A. Levy (Tara C. Levy), Tara N. Levy (Antonio Pastrana), Nathan E. Levy; brothers, Nathan R. Levy (Tina L. Levy) and Adrian Levy (Elizabeth Schatz); and five grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral service. In lieu of cards and flowers, a donation page has been set up in his honor through the American Cancer Society. Please visit http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Levy-Dorian to make a donation and share your memories of Dorian.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.