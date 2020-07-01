Doris ADAM

ADAM, Doris Ileen (Allison) 90, went to be with the Lord June 26, 2020. In her lifetime her family grew to eight children, 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip J. Adam; children, Michael, Ronald, and Theresa ONeill. She is survived by her children, Philip L. Adam, Wellton, AZ; Patty Lim, Riverview, FL; Dawn Sligh, Old Town FL; Kay Hamm, Brandon, FL; Gail Ellis, Ochlocknee, GA; and two sisters, Gladys Harrison and Freda Beck. She will join her beloved husband at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens Brandon FL. A celebration of life is to follow at a later date.



