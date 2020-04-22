Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Albers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALBERS, Doris Jean (Hardtke) daughter of Raymond and Pearl Hardtke, was born in Detroit, Michigan March 17, 1932 and died April 12, 2020. She was a dedicated, loving wife to Reverend Arthur Libby Albers for 54 years. She was a devoted mother who spent her early years raising eight children. She and her husband put their hearts and souls into the building of Garden of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, FL, where Doris volunteered and worked tirelessly in many capacities for over three decades. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Arthur, and a granddaughter, Kari. She is survived by her brothers, Bill and David Hardtke; her children, Art, Jean, Rick, Kris-Tena, Cynthia, Sharon, David, and Tim and her eighteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service, in respect of social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 2919 Miccosukee Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or the . To leave condolences and/or to sign the online guestbook, go to

