Doris Benoit
BENOIT, Doris P. It is with heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our dearest aunt. Doris Benoit passed away quietly on the morning of June 7, 2020. Doris lived a full life. She became a military nurse at a young age and served in the US Navy. After leaving the military, Doris returned to live with her parents, Edith and Phillip Benoit. In 1958, they moved down to Florida together. At which time Doris became a nurse for the veterans administration where she worked until retirement. She is survived by her nephews, Philip, Gary, and Daniel and her niece, Debra. Her ties with her church, and neighbors just grew stronger over the years and she will be sorely missed. There will be a visitation Friday, June 12, from 11 am - 12 pm with interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visit her online guestbook at: ReeseFuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at E. James Reese Funeral Home
