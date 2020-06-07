BRITTAIN, Doris Allen 85, passed in peace May 27, 2020. She was born April 10, 1935 to Randall Allen and Willie Mae Lowe in Suwanee, Georgia. Doris graduated from Hillsbor-ough High School in Tampa and soon after married Henri A. Brittain Sr. Her varied talents enabled her to enjoy many different types of employment, including telephone operator, manufacturing group leader for Honeywell, and home care provider. Doris was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced her time with them. She especially loved her role as "Gramma Doris." She loved reading, spending time outdoors, and telling family stories. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Randall Allen and Willie Mae Lowe; husband, Henri "Hank" Brittain Sr.; sister, Jeanette Sillin and brother, Earl Allen. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Adams (Michael); son, Henri A. Brittain Jr. (Tammy Schaff) and their children; her beloved grandchildren, Chase and Kaia; sisters, Carolynn Hagin and Frances Tootle. The family of Doris wishes to extend sincere thanks to the nurses of St. Joseph's Hospital for their kindness and compassion during her stay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store