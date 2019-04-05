CLOMAN, Doris C.
of Brooksville, died April 3, 2019. Survived by husband, James Cloman; children, William Newman, Susan Wimmersberger and JoAnn Mulloy; stepchildren, James Cloman and Doris Cloman; sister, Edna Montero; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, PA.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019