Doris CESTA

CESTA, Doris Jean 90, passed away July 23, 2020, from COVID 19. She was born in Richwood, WV and later moved to Baltimore, MD. In 1959, she moved to Clearwater, FL where she retired after more than 20 years from the City of Clearwater Engineering Department, and later from Pinellas County Printing Services Department. Jean is survived by her three children, Jim (Debbie) of Winston-Salem, NC, Jeff (Lisa) of Clearwater, FL and Jo Anne of St. Petersburg, FL; four grandchildren, David, Christina, Julia and Jenna. She is preceded in death by her former husband, John. She loved her family, her friends, her pets, anything chocolate, and she loved to laugh. She was never without a smile or a giggle for whoever needed it. Still a generous person at 90 years old, she got her greatest joy from doing for others. She was constantly baking cakes and bread to give to her friends and neighbors, along with her homemade jams and jellies. She will be missed more than words can describe. God has her in his arms but we have her in our hearts. Since we are unable to have a large gathering at this time, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice or Feeding America. www.SylvanAbbey.com