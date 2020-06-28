COX, Doris Julia "De" passed June 17, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH. She was raised to be a kind, generous lady by her two loving aunties; and maternal grandparents. In her 70s she married David Cox and they had a blissful life until his death in 2011. De was a classy lady. Preparing each day with makeup, jewelry and beautiful clothes, even if it was to go to Publix. She was a seamstress altering her wardrobe to fit her style, which was sharp. Strangers would stop her and express how beautiful she was, replying with a grateful thank you. Until the pandemic, De took Tai Chi classes and cheered on the Dancing Queens ladies weekly. De loved life, God and her friends, and was not shy of expressing it. She loved playing cards and board games everyday and was a competitive opposition. De is survived by three children; many step-children; grandchildren; and great-grand children. Her life's thread is woven in the tapestry of our lives forever. Memorial service will be held at Crystal Beach Community Church at a safer date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in De's name to Crystal Beach Community Church, Crystal Beach Florida.



