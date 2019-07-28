Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Hampton) Fernandez. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Paul's Catholic Church 12708 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FERNANDEZ, Doris (Hampton)



82, of Tampa, Florida passed away on July 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1937 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her mother, Miriam Kessler. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eugene Fernandez; her three children, Mark Fernandez (Trudie), Celeste Castellano (Nelson), and Eric Fernandez; seven grandchildren, Grace, James, and Eden Fernandez; Tonnar, Rebecca, and Ella Castellano; and EJ Fernandez; her three sisters, Frances Stollmack, Arlene Capeluto (Nace), and Lois Kessler and sister-in-law, Elsa Salcines (EJ) and other extended family members she loved dearly. Doris graduated from the University of Tampa with a degree in education where she was the President of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She went on to receive her Masters Degree from the University of South Florida. During her thirty-five years as a dedicated elementary school teacher in the Hillsborough County School System she touched the lives of a countless number of students. Doris worked to instill in her students a love of literature and history. Over the years her former students would reach out to share what a tremendous impact she had on their lives. She was an avid reader and amazing cook, she loved antiquing, creating scrapbooks of her family and travels and solving daily crossword puzzles. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society. Doris was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, whose greatest joy came from being surrounded by loved ones. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National M.S. Society by visiting



Blount & Curry Carrollwood

FERNANDEZ, Doris (Hampton)82, of Tampa, Florida passed away on July 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1937 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her mother, Miriam Kessler. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eugene Fernandez; her three children, Mark Fernandez (Trudie), Celeste Castellano (Nelson), and Eric Fernandez; seven grandchildren, Grace, James, and Eden Fernandez; Tonnar, Rebecca, and Ella Castellano; and EJ Fernandez; her three sisters, Frances Stollmack, Arlene Capeluto (Nace), and Lois Kessler and sister-in-law, Elsa Salcines (EJ) and other extended family members she loved dearly. Doris graduated from the University of Tampa with a degree in education where she was the President of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She went on to receive her Masters Degree from the University of South Florida. During her thirty-five years as a dedicated elementary school teacher in the Hillsborough County School System she touched the lives of a countless number of students. Doris worked to instill in her students a love of literature and history. Over the years her former students would reach out to share what a tremendous impact she had on their lives. She was an avid reader and amazing cook, she loved antiquing, creating scrapbooks of her family and travels and solving daily crossword puzzles. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society. Doris was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, whose greatest joy came from being surrounded by loved ones. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National M.S. Society by visiting nationalmssociety.org and contributing to the Doris Fernandez Memoriam Fund or in honor of Doris' passion for education, donations may be made to the USF Foundation in her memory to the Doris Ann Fernandez Memorial Scholarship for first generation college students majoring in education (Office of Donor Relations, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., ALC100, Tampa, FL 3360, Attn: Luz D. Randolph or online at giving.usf.edu ).Blount & Curry Carrollwood Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close