FERNANDEZ, Doris (Hampton)
82, of Tampa, Florida passed away on July 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1937 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her mother, Miriam Kessler. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eugene Fernandez; her three children, Mark Fernandez (Trudie), Celeste Castellano (Nelson), and Eric Fernandez; seven grandchildren, Grace, James, and Eden Fernandez; Tonnar, Rebecca, and Ella Castellano; and EJ Fernandez; her three sisters, Frances Stollmack, Arlene Capeluto (Nace), and Lois Kessler and sister-in-law, Elsa Salcines (EJ) and other extended family members she loved dearly. Doris graduated from the University of Tampa with a degree in education where she was the President of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She went on to receive her Masters Degree from the University of South Florida. During her thirty-five years as a dedicated elementary school teacher in the Hillsborough County School System she touched the lives of a countless number of students. Doris worked to instill in her students a love of literature and history. Over the years her former students would reach out to share what a tremendous impact she had on their lives. She was an avid reader and amazing cook, she loved antiquing, creating scrapbooks of her family and travels and solving daily crossword puzzles. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society. Doris was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, whose greatest joy came from being surrounded by loved ones. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National M.S. Society by visiting nationalmssociety.org and contributing to the Doris Fernandez Memoriam Fund or in honor of Doris' passion for education, donations may be made to the USF Foundation in her memory to the Doris Ann Fernandez Memorial Scholarship for first generation college students majoring in education (Office of Donor Relations, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., ALC100, Tampa, FL 3360, Attn: Luz D. Randolph or online at giving.usf.edu ).
Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019