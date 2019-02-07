GROSS, Doris (MacBride)
87, of Seminole, FL, formerly of Kearny, NJ, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 30, 2019 at SunCoast Hospice in Pinellas Park, FL. Doris was the wife of the late Frederick Gross; loving mother of Robert Gross and wife, Rita, Marilyn Tchalabi and husband, David, William Gross and wife, Lisa; dear grandmother of Ryan, Randy, Robert, Rhett, Tara, David, Lauren, Karen, and Alyssa; great-grandmother of Noah, Madison, Evelyn, and Desmond. Cremation was private. Interment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL. Donations in memory of Doris can be made to Suncoast Hospice Care Center, 6770 102nd Ave. N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782, or at: www.suncoasthospice.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019