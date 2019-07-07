Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris HEPP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





HEPP, Doris90, went to be with her Lord on June 19, 2019. Doris graduated from Catholic Central High School and attended business school in Grand Rapids. She was an executive secretary to the superintendent of the Grand Rapids Public Schools and a substitute teacher in retirement. She was a longtime volunteer at her church and residential communities. She loved to travel, learn, play cards and Scrabble, and spend time with family and friends. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ernest; her parents; brothers, Richard, Edward, and Robert; sister, Cheryl; and grandson Tyler. She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Marlene) and sister, Mary. She is also survived by her sons, Brian (Judy), Bruce, and Brent (Phyllis) Hepp, and Marcello (Liana) Ventura, from Brazil. She had eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, on July 11 at Hudson First United Methodist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Food Pantry at HFUMC (hudsonfumc.weebly. com) or Hernando Pasco Hospice (www. hph-hospice.org ). Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019

