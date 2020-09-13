1/1
Doris HOLSONBACK
HOLSONBACK, Doris Ann 87, of Brandon, Florida, born on January 5, 1933 in Galena, Illinois, entered into eternal rest on September 5, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Brandon, a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, and a career registered nurse with South Florida Baptist Hospital, Brandon Regional Hospital, and Moffitt Cancer Center. She loved her family dearly, and enjoyed playing bridge. She is survived by sons, Robert Holsonback (Joyce Lessard), John Holsonback (Stacia), and Mark Holsonback, all of Brandon; grandchildren, Macy Holsonback, Haley Mackinnon (Mack), and Evan Holsonback (Rachel); great-granddaughter, Layla Mackinnon; and many other siblings, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by son, Michael Holsonback. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14 at 11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am Graveside committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
