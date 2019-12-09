HOLTON, Doris S. 95, passed away peacefully at home Dec 5, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and loyal dog and companion of 14 years, Lola. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Samuel A. Holton; son, Jerry Lee Holton; grandson, Dennis M. Fisher; and great- grandson, Jesse M. Fisher. She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia L. Fisher (Bud); granddaughter, Debbi (Tony) Moody; great-grandsons, Jonathan and Jarrod Moody; granddaughter-in-law, Donna Fisher; and many nieces and nephews. As a young woman she competed in horse shows and won many cups. Throughout her life, she was committed to her family and her pets. A visitation will be held at Blount and Curry - MacDill on Monday, Dec 9, 2019 from 12-1 pm with a funeral service following at 1 pm. Doris will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 9, 2019