JOHNSON, Doris Jean "MeMe"



86, of Plant City, Florida, born in Alafia, May 20, 1932, arrived at her Heavenly home to be with the Lord, March 29, 2019. Doris was a loving and generous mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. During her younger years she enjoyed raising and showing her champion dairy cow. Her love for livestock passed down to her grandchildren who continued the tradition, and showed steers, pigs, lambs, and rabbits. When her husband started an electrical business, Carl Johnson Electric, she was his bookkeeper, she served as co-directer of Turkey Creek First Baptist Daycare, taught children's Sunday School, and was Past President of the Hillsborough County Cowbelles. She directed weddings, designed floral arrangements, and in 1999 she went to work at Southern Hospitality in Plant City where she worked until 2018. She truly enjoyed her fellow co-workers and considered them family. She was a member of First Baptist Church Plant City, and she will be remembered for her devotion to her faith in Jesus Christ and her love of family and friends. She was the youngest and last survivor of George and Bessie Shepherd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl Johnson. She is survived by her children, Ann Combass (Jimmy), Linda Atkins (Donnie), and Donnie Johnson(Lynn); grandchildren, LaCresha Barnett (Darryl), Erin Johnson (Greg), Felicia Evans, Farrah Johnson, Kristin Willis (David), Devin Johnson, Kim Givens (Jamie), Korey Atkins (Alisha); great-grandchildren, MaKenzie Barnett, KaLeigh Evans, Madison Barnett, Ansleigh Evans, Landon Willis, Payton Willis, Rylan Willis, Braxton Johnson, Chase Gaskins, Lacey Greene, Jaiden Givens, and Ava Atkins. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2 from 6-8 pm at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3 at 11 am at First Baptist Church Plant City, 3009 James L. Redman Pkwy, Plant City. Committal to follow at Turkey Creek Cemetery, Plant City. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Pregnacy Care Center, 304 N. Collins Street, Plant City 33563, or LifePath Hospice "Teal Team", 12470 Telecom Dr., Suite 300, Temple Terrace, FL 33637, or First Baptist Church Building Fund, 503 N. Palmer Street, Plant City, 33563. Expressions of condolence at:



HopewellFuneral.com

6005 CR 39 South

Plant City , FL 33567

