Service Information
Service
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
5326 Charles St.
Port Richey , FL

Obituary

JENKINS, Doris L. 88, Holiday, FL passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Orchard Ridge Nursing Home, New Port Richey, FL. Doris was formerly from Williamsport, MD and was born in Cumberland, MD, the daughter of the late Earl and Winona Snyder. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Jesse) Jenkins; her sisters, Marian Lee Auchincloss and Shirley J. Smith. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews, Patricia (Smith) Taylor, Port Richey, FL, Delray Smith, Parkville, MD, Michael Skinner (Doris), Falling Waters, WV, Jeffrey Skinner (Noreen), Glen Gardner, NJ, Richard (Rick) Skinner (Cheryl), Johns Island, SC, David Skinner, Hagerstown, MD, and great-nieces andnephews; brother-in-law, Gerald (Teresa), Bowie, MD; nephews and nieces, Jerry (Jacquie), Jimmy, Jennifer, Frederick, MD and John (Liz), Austin, TX. She retired from Pangborn Corporation in Hagerstown, MD where she was an Administrative Assistant. She and her husband retired to Florida where they attended church at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. She was extremely active with her church as she was the parish administrator, served on the altar guild, volunteered in their Church Thrift Store, helped to coordinate many church functions and events, working tirelessly in volunteering in any way she could. She was loved by all who she came into contact with and will be dearly missed. Arrangements made by National Cremation & Burial Society, 13011 U.S. 19, Hudson, FL 34667. There will be a mass service, followed by interment and reception and luncheon at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5326 Charles St., Port Richey, FL 34652 by the Rev. Walcott Hunter on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 am.

