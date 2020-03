In Memory of Doris J. Johnson 5/20/32 3/29/19 One year ago today, our lives were changed forever when you went to your heavenly home. We are grateful for the many things you taught us, but in these unprecedented times, we are especially thankful you instilled in us to be faithful and to trust our heavenly Father. We miss you and your unconditional love and look forward to seeing you soon. Love, Ann, Linda and Donnie and families.